Seagreen grid link on the block

January 18, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

UK energy market regulator Ofgem is inviting tenders to own and operate prebuilt electricity links including cables and substations which connect Seagreen 1, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, to Great Britain’s mainland energy network.

This will be the ninth tender round Ofgem has conducted under its offshore transmission owner (OFTO) regime, which has so far secured owners and operators for 23 offshore wind farm connections.

”Connecting offshore wind farms such as Seagreen helps harness the power of North Sea wind to keep the lights on and deliver sustainable and affordable energy,” Akshay Kaul, Director of Networks at Ofgem, said.

”As the government seeks to realise its net zero ambitions a key part of Ofgem’s job is to ensure the costs of transitioning to green energy are kept as low as possible for consumers. Our OFTO tender regime does exactly that delivering on both sustainability and affordability for Britain’s consumers.”

An OFTO launch webinar will be held on Thursday, 20 January, from 9.30 am to 11 am local time and will include contributions from Ofgem and from Seagreen. The webinar is open to all and stakeholders are invited to register online.

The 1,075 MW Seagreen Phase 1 is located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.

A joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, Seagreen Phase 1 will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest offshore wind farm when complete.