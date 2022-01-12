SeaRAY’s energy storage system on its way to Hawaii

January 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

EC-OG’s Halo intelligent subsea battery storage system, which will be integrated into C-Power’s SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system (AOPS), has been shipped from Scotland to Hawaii.

Halo, currently on its way to Honolulu, will serve as the energy storage system and gravity anchor for C-Power’s demonstration of the SeaRAY wave energy converter.

The lithium-ion-based device will be part of the six-month autonomous offshore power sea trial set to begin in the first quarter of 2022 at the U.S. Navy Wave Energy Test Site (WETS), off the coast of the island of Oahu.

According to EC-OG, Halo will provide the seafloor base unit and the payload interfaces for power, data and communications to multiple subsea payloads, ensuring continuous energy availability for remote subsea operations.

Designed for the harsh subsea environment, the system is a modular and scalable battery storage solution and gateway for renewable energy to high-value assets which provides a reliable, uninterrupted power supply predominantly for seabed use, the company stated.

The project marks Halo’s first commercial delivery for the first-ever autonomous offshore power trials in Hawaii.

In Hawaii, project partners, including Saab, one of the world-leading companies in electric underwater robotics, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and BioSonics, will pair the SeaRAY AOPS with their electronics, which collect data on methane and carbon levels, fish activity, and more.