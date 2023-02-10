Seaside LNG becomes largest owner of LNG barges in US

February 10, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit: Seaside LNG

Seaside LNG has acquired the liquefied natural gas fueling barge Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, a subsidiary of TOTE Group.

Seaside now has the largest fleet of LNG barges operating in the United States, the company claims.

Seaside LNG’s maritime transportation company, Polaris New Energy, has contracted to continue fueling TOTE’s Marlin Class LNG-powered container ships and other customers with its LNG bunker barges. The Clean Jacksonville recently reached a significant milestone having completed her 300th bunkering at the Port of Jacksonville.

“Seaside continues to expand its ability to bring environmentally-friendly LNG to the shipping industry with our partnership in JAX LNG and our investments in growing the LNG barge fleet,” said Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG.

“Use of LNG as a maritime fuel delivers substantial environmental and public health benefits by dramatically lowering emissions of NOx, SOx, CO2 and particulate matter. By purchasing the Clean Jacksonville, our team gains not only a new customer and valuable operating partner, but also the opportunity to expand our fleet operations geographically.”

In addition, Polaris entered a long-term contract with TOTE Services, a separate subsidiary of TOTE Group, to continue serving as the technical manager of Clean Jacksonville.

The vessel complements the bunkering services of Polaris’ 5,500 m3 Clean Canaveral which operates along the coast of the southeastern U.S. and is the largest bunker barge in the Jones Act market. Polaris also has a second 5,500 m3 barge, the Clean Everglades, under construction which is scheduled for delivery by end of 2023.

“TOTE Services’ experience in bringing LNG to the maritime sector is the most extensive in the industry. By working across every aspect, from vessel construction to ship management and technical expertise, we help our customers achieve their business and environmental objectives,” added Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services.

The LNG for Polaris’ vessels is loaded at the Jacksonville dock of JAX LNG, an LNG production facility and a joint venture between Seaside LNG and Pivotal LNG.