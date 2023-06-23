Seaspan equips entire fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink

June 23, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hong Kong-based containership owner Seaspan Corporation revealed that it has become the first major owner/operator of containerships to equip its entire fleet with Starlink’s low-latency, and high-bandwidth service.

Image credit: ONE

Seaspan Corporation’s announcement of its partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink comes at a critical juncture, highlighting the increasing significance of online communication aboard ships.

Onboard communication plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and well-being of ships and their crews. It enhances situational awareness, facilitates timely decision-making, and plays a massive role in the mental well-being of the crews as onboard internet connection facilitates communication with families, access to news and entertainment, and maintains a sense of normalcy.

The duo launched cooperation back in 2021 and Seaspan was an early user of the maritime flat panel antenna mount kit, and confirmed the technology would meet the unique needs of containership marine operations.

Building on a successful trial period during 2022, Seaspan has now moved to integrate this advanced technology across its entire fleet.