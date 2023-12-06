ROV for DEME’s new vessel passes factory acceptance tests

December 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Seatools has completed factory acceptance tests (FAT) for what it describes as a highly innovative fall pipe remotely operated vehicle (ROV) developed for DEME Group.

Credits to Hanssum Neer, Source: Seatools

The ROV will be deployed on DEME’s upcoming subsea rock installation vessel Yellowstone, scheduled to join the fleet in the first half of 2024.

According to Seatools, a notable feature of its fall pipe ROVs is the advanced DP system which empowers contractors to perform precision rock installation operations, regardless of water depth or operational conditions.

The newly developed fall pipe ROV is said to introduce several unique features, including an integrated rotator, allowing for the offsetting of the ROV’s heading relative to the vessel heading. This ensures an optimal vessel heading, enhancing the workability level of rock installation operations while saving significant power compared to conventional fall pipe ROVs, the company stated.

The ROV also features an expansive onboard survey equipment suite, employed for precise ROV positioning, monitoring operations, and the environment, as well as conducting comprehensive pre- and post-surveys. It is equipped with Seatools’ in-house developed multicore processing technology.

“The successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Tests for this highly innovative Fall Pipe ROV marks a significant milestone for Seatools and underscores our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art subsea solutions,” said Jan Frumau, Managing Director at Seatools.

“We are confident that the unique features of this ROV will contribute to the success of DEME’s rock installation operations, providing unmatched precision and efficiency.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago DEME places order for sustainable fallpipe vessel Posted: about 1 year ago

To remind, DEME announced in October last year that it had taken the decision to invest in a new DP fallpipe vessel by purchasing and converting a bulk carrier.

The move is part of its commitment to rejuvenate its fleet for the offshore energy industry.