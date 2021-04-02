Seatronics names reseller for Caribbean region

April 2, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Marine technology provider Seatronics, an Acteon company, has appointed Subsea Specialist as its re-seller for the Caribbean region.

Illustration (Courtesy of Seatronics)

Subsea Specialist has established a physical presence for subsea tooling equipment, electronics, sensors and ROV systems in Caribbean region, greatly reducing mobilization cost and time for clients, according to Seatronics.

The company currently services the fast-growing oil and gas hotspot, the Guyana-Suriname Basin, and the long-established Trinidad and Tobago market.

Derek Donaldson, Managing Director at Seatronics Group, said: “This relationship is a great addition to Seatronics global network. The team at Subsea Specialist are well known to us and we look forward to supporting them in their continued growth in the region. The addition of VALOR to the region will further cement their offering to the local market and we are delighted to add to the growing track record of the vehicle”.

Dylan Galt, Operations Director at Subsea Specialist, added: “Our offshore team has a great track record using Seatronics equipment globally which gives us great confidence in bringing this world-class line of subsea products home to our region. We are excited to support the fast pace of deepwater exploration and development in our territory with quality sensors, tooling and technical expertise from Seatronics”.