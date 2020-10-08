Seaway 7 adds Correll Services to Yunlin cables team

October 8, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Correll Services (CS) has won a contract to provide the termination and testing of the individual submarine composite cables at the Yunlin wind farm offshore Taiwan.

CS was selected for the work by Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7.

Seaway 7 is in charge of the supply and installation of the export and inter-array grid cable systems at the 640 MW Yunlin wind farm.

Developed by wpd, Yunlin will comprise 80 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed in the Taiwan Strait between 8 and 17 kilometres west of the coast of Yunlin County.

The wind farm will be built in two phases and will be the first offshore wind project in Taiwan to use 66 kV inter-array cables.

The wind farm will be connected directly to two onshore substations via two landfalls through two export cable corridors with six export cables each.

CS was already involved in the type and pre-qualification testing processes as conducted at the inner-array grid and export/landfall cable manufacturers facilities in Japan and South Korea, respectively, the company said.

Yunlin is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2021.