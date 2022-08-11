Seaway 7 orders He Dreiht cables at JDR

August 11, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Seaway 7 has awarded JDR with a contract to supply 66 kV subsea array cables for the EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

JDR will supply 100 kilometres of 66 kV array cable that will connect the 64 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines at the 900 MW offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

JDR won the contract through a competitive tender, the UK-based company and a subsidiary of TFKable Group said.

Florent Menet, He Dreiht Project Manager at Seaway 7 ASA, said: ”We selected JDR due to its reliability, having worked with the company previously. We especially know their ability to provide robust solutions on time, which is very valuable in adding to the expertise surrounding a project such as this.”

The EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea, around 85 kilometres north of the Borkum Island and 95 kilometres west of the Helgoland Island.

The wind farm is currently one of the largest energy transition projects in Europe and will also be the first to use turbines with a capacity of 15 MW each. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2025.

”Germany is an important location for us, and we continue to see great potential here as the offshore market grows from strength to strength,” John Price, Sales Director at JDR, said.

”We’re proud to be part of a project that is pushing the boundaries of offshore wind by increasing megawatt capacity. This very much aligns with our values as a company because we are always looking at ways to innovate our solutions to future-proof the industry. We’re also delighted to continue to build on our long-standing relationship with Seaway 7 by providing technical expertise and subsea solutions to support in the success of He Dreiht.”

The cables will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK, before being installed on the project in 2025.

Seaway 7 won an engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) contract with EnBW for the inter-array cables for the He Dreiht earlier this year.

The contract award is subject to He Dreiht reaching financial close by mid-2023.