Seaway 7 tapped for $500+ million offshore wind contract in Scotland

June 7, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Seagreen 1 Limited has selected Seaway 7, the Renewables & Heavy Lifting business unit of Subsea 7, as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A wind project offshore Scotland, with the final contract expected to be valued between $500 million and $750 million.

Seagreen 1A lies adjacent to the existing Seagreen project that Seaway 7 is currently progressing and represents approximately 500 MW of additional renewable energy generation capacity.

Seaway 7’s scope of work is under final negotiation and may include the full engineering, fabrication, transport, and installation of 36 foundations; transportation and installation of the offshore substation; and the procurement and installation of inter-array cables.

Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

The project is expected to commence in 2023 with offshore work commencing in late 2024 and could be operational by 2025/26.

The timeframe and Seaway 7’s selection are subject to the Seagreen 1A project securing consent and a final investment decision by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway 7, said: ”We are delighted to be continuing our successful relationship with SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies to progress the Seagreen 1A project. The project will continue to be managed from our office in Aberdeen where we are bringing over a decade of UK offshore wind expertise to Scotland’s largest offshore wind project.”

The value related to what Subsea 7 identified as a ‘‘very large agreement” is expected to be recognised in Seaway 7’s backlog after final contractual terms have been agreed upon.

”We are very pleased to be continuing our proactive participation in the UK’s ongoing energy transition and we look forward to extending our long-term collaboration with SSE Renewables, which began in 2009 with the pioneering Greater Gabbard development and continued with Beatrice, Seagreen and Dogger Bank,” John Evans, CEO Subsea 7, said.