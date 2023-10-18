Seismic campaign completed at Aker BP and OMV’s CCS license

October 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Source: Aker BP

Aker BP and OMV have completed the acquisition of a 3D seismic survey over their carbon capture and storage (CCS) license area in the Norwegian North Sea.

Norwegian seismic company PGS with its vessel Ramform Atlas carried out the campaign over the Poseidon CCS license located approximately 100 kilometers off the Norwegian coast.

Source: Aker BP

According to Aker BP, the campaign covered more than 500 km2 and aimed to generate high-resolution imaging of the CO2 storage complex and provide a baseline for monitoring of the storage integrity.

To remind, Aker BP and OMV (Norge) were awarded the Poseidon license in March by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The license comes with a work program that includes a 3D seismic acquisition and related studies, followed by a drill-or-drop decision by May 2025 at the latest.

Aker BP holds a 60% interest and will operate the license, while OMV Norge holds the remaining 40%.

Stella Maris CCS, a partnership of Wintershall Dea Norge and Altera Infrastructure Group, secured a license in the same round.