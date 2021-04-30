SFL places its first sustainability-linked bonds

April 30, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

On 29 April, Bermuda-based ship owning and chartering company SFL Corporation Ltd. successfully placed $150 million in senior unsecured sustainability-linked bonds due 12 May 2026.

As informed, the bonds will pay a coupon of 7.25% per annum, and net proceeds will be used to refinance existing bonds and for general corporate purposes.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange, SFL said.

DNB Markets acted as Sustainability Structuring Advisor and Joint Bookrunner, Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities acted as Joint Bookrunners and SMBC Nikko acted as Co-Manager in the placement of the bond issue.

The announcement comes only a day after SFL unveiled an order for two new dual-fuel 7,000 CEU car carriers that will be chartered out to a European car manufacturer.

SFL has a fleet of more than 80 vessels which is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs.