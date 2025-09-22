Shearwater GeoServices returns to India for 'tenth consecutive season'
September 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Shearwater GeoServices has secured more work in India as part of a new contract with state-owned Oil India Limited that will see two of its vessels deployed.

Source: Shearwater GeoServices via LinkedIn

The combined 3D and 2D seven-month seismic survey will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will cover the Mahanadi and Krishna-Godavari fields, regions said to be rich in potential.

The project will see the acquisition of approximately 5,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic and over 4,000 line-kilometres of 2D data.

“Shearwater is returning India for our tenth consecutive season to acquire high-quality data. We are a significant contributor to India’s strategy of lowering the country’s energy deficit, having supported both the National Seismic Program and Indian oil companies with 2D, 3D and OBN data acquisition,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “Building understanding of the geology in this promising region is key to unlocking future investment opportunities for our client.”

At the end of 2024, Shearwater was awarded a large 2D towed streamer seismic survey contract by Oil India Limited, covering 14,500 line kilometers off India’s East Coast in the Bay of Bengal.

As for the company’s most recent news, last month the Norwegian firm reported the award of Ghana’s first deepwater OBN seismic survey.

