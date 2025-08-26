Ghana's first deepwater OBN seismic survey entrusted to Norwegian firm
August 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Following the announcement about a deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Angola from earlier today, Norway’s Shearwater GeoServices has now reported the award of Ghana’s first deepwater OBN seismic survey.

The OBN seismic survey will cover the Jubilee and TEN fields operated by Tullow Oil, an independent energy company with operations in West Africa, and its partners, with the two-month project set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tullow and its partners in the West Cape Three Points (WCTP) and Deep Water Tano (DWT) licenses that cover the Jubilee and TEN fields recently got an extension enabling the fields to remain in production until 2040.

According to Shearwater, the contract follows the use of the SW Tasman and Pearl node platform in Côte d’Ivoire and Angola, part of the company’s continuous operations offshore West Africa since late 2024.

Shearwater previously performed a two-month 4D seismic survey at the Jubilee field, discovered in 2007.

To remind, it was earlier today reported that the company secured a two-month OBN seismic survey in Angola with ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Exploration Angola Block 15 Limited.

