Shearwater going to South Korea under first contract with KNOC

April 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has won its first contract with Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) to deliver two 3D seismic surveys offshore South Korea, including seismic data processing and imaging.

The Myungtae 3D survey, in Block 6-1 Central & East, covers approximately 2,575 square kilometers. The data will be processed through a full-time and depth imaging sequence, with the delivery of predicted reservoir properties.

The second survey covers approximately 500 square kilometers and with data processed through a full-time processing sequence.

The contract also includes reservoir properties prediction analysis following processing. It will be Shearwater’s first reservoir characterization project in partnership with Qeye, reflecting a complete workflow from geophysical data collection through to geoscience deliverables.

The Norwegian seismic exploration company will use the high-capacity seismic vessel Geo Coral for the activities.

The surveys are expected to take approximately four months to complete during the summer.

“By delivering the full sequence of geophysical services, from acquisition through to final subsurface property prediction, we support our clients’ ambitions to shorten project timelines, increase technical assurance and generate additional value,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“We look forward to working with KNOC in a new geographical market, and to deliver high-quality seismic data and reservoir characterisations.”