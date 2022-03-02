Shearwater returns to Edvard Grieg, divests four seismic vessels

March 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract with Lundin Energy Norway to deliver a 4D ocean bottom seismic (OBS) survey at the Edvard Grieg field.

The SW Cook and SW Tasman will conduct the one-and-a-half-month project (3 vessel months) in the North Sea during the 2022 summer season using its Qseabed crews.

The contract marks Shearwater’s return to the Edvard Grieg field to perform a third repeat 4D monitor survey.

“The previous 3 surveys in 2016, 2018 and 2020 provided us with very high-quality 4D images of the Edvard Grieg reservoir. These have been used to optimize the infill well locations on the field and supported an extended plateau production of approximately five years as well as increased the field reserves by more than 50 million barrels oil equivalent,” said Per Eivind Dhelie, senior geophysicist at Lundin Energy Norway.

“We have also made breakthroughs in reducing the turnaround time for 4D processing to less than 10 days after last shot. Our continued commitment to the Qseabed system is a testament not only to the equipment but also the crews, the vessels and all involved parties, and that we see that they are strongly committed to delivering on such an important project for our company.”

Shearwater also announced it is divesting seismic acquisition vessels Polar Marquis, Oceanic Challenger, SW Emerald, and SW Eagle for recycling as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

Polar Marquis and Ocean Challenger have been delivered for recycling in Turkey, while the further two vessels, which are not active, will be delivered for recycling later this year.

The vessels were built between 1992 and 2000 and have not recently been commercially active.

The Norwegian company previously announced the recycling of the Western Trident in 2021 and sale outside of the seismic industry of the CGG Alize 2020.