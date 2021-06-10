Shearwater recycling seismic vessel Western Trident

June 10, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has completed the sale of seismic vessel Western Trident for recycling as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The vessel has been delivered in Turkey for recycling in accordance with EU regulations and the 2009 Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, Shearwater said.

Late last year, Shearwater also sold the CGG Alize to be repurposed outside of the seismic industry.

The above sales together with the recent purchase of six modern seismic vessels form part of the company’s fleet renewal strategy to replace older and less efficient units.

“We are advancing our fleet renewal program, showing Shearwater’s commitment to a modern, flexible and high-end fleet to provide clients with efficient surveys and to meet the regulatory and public expectations facing our industry,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.