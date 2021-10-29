Shelf Subsea to work on Tui decommissioning project

October 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

The New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has entered into an agreement with Shelf Subsea Services for the removal of the subsea infrastructure from the Tui oil field.

The agreement covers the second phase of the Tui decommissioning process. MBIE has submitted an application for marine consents with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for the removal of the subsea infrastructure and the plugging and abandoning of eight wells.

Subject to EPA granting the marine consents, it is anticipated the work will be carried out in the summer of 2021/22 or alternatively in the summer of 2022/23, MBIE said.

The FPSO Umuroa under tow after being disconnected from the Tui oil field. (Darren Yaw/BWO)

To remind, the first phase of the decommissioning of the Tui oil field, the disconnection and demobilisation of the FPSO Umuroa, was completed in May 2021.

The final stage of the decommissioning process will be the plugging and abandonment of the wells in the field, expected to occur from late 2022.

“Shelf Subsea has a proven track record in successfully fulfilling contracts of this type and MBIE’s Tui Project team is looking forward to working with them to advance this next phase of the decommissioning,” said Tui project director, Lloyd Williams.

“Shelf Subsea’s proposed boat, the Southern Star, is a state-of-the-art vessel and will carry the specialised equipment required to complete the work safely and efficiently”.

Additionally, Shelf Subsea has selected EDG Australia to be a key supplier on the Tui decommissioning phase two project.