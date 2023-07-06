Shell and McDermott take their ‘long-standing relationship’ to Malaysia

July 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Shell, has awarded McDermott with a contract to deliver offshore transportation and installation for a pipelay and heavy lift project in Malaysia.

Source: McDermott

Under the contract, McDermott will perform transportation and installation services for two pipeline segments and one section of flexible pipelay for the F22, F27 and Selasih fields (FaS) pipelay and heavy lift project off the coast of Sarawak in East Malaysia.

In addition, McDermott will provide pre-commissioning works on all infield pipelines and perform the structural installation of three jackets and topsides.

Project management and engineering will be executed in Malaysia, leveraging local expertise, the Texas-headquartered company said.

Offshore installation will be carried out using the DLV2000 heavy lift and pipelay vessel.

“This is the fourth project we are executing for Shell under the Subsea and Floating Facilities project portfolio, demonstrating the strength of our long-standing relationship,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

“To ensure efficient project delivery, we will draw upon the expertise from our Kuala Lumpur center, which supports the global execution of subsea and offshore projects.”

Speaking about the most recent cooperation between the two companies, it is worth noting that in March McDermott reported it had secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with Shell for a gas development project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The award came after the completion of an early contract engagement with Shell.