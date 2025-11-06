Nigeria LNG; Source: Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA)
Home Fossil Energy Shell turns to Halliburton for integrated drilling and completion work offshore Nigeria

November 6, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has landed a new assignment off the coast of Nigeria with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of the UK-headquartered Shell, in collaboration with its joint venture partner, Sunlink Energies.

Halliburton’s new integrated drilling services contract in OML 144 offshore Nigeria will support SNEPCo’s HI gas field development for feed gas supply to the Nigeria LNG Train 7 facility. The U.S. player’s Project Management team will support execution and integrate services to deliver end-to-end solutions.

Shannon Slocum, President of Eastern Hemisphere at Halliburton, commented: “This contract reflects our dedication to deliver integrated solutions that improve performance and efficiency in offshore environments.

“The company will deploy advanced technologies integrated with LOGIX automation and remote operations to improve drilling precision, efficiency, and safety in offshore operations. Our collaboration with SNEPCo and Sunlink Energies advances the HI gas field and contributes to the future of the energy industry in Nigeria.”

Halliburton claims that this award reflects its dedication to high-performance, advanced technology solutions that achieve operational excellence and create value in Nigeria’s upstream sector. Discovered in 1985, the HI field is located in shallow waters approximately 50 kilometers from the Nigerian coast.

Based on the final investment decision (FID) for the project, $2 billion will be needed for the development of this offshore gas project in OML 144.

The field is estimated to contain 285 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and deliver up to 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (scf/d) to the domestic and export markets, which will augment the country’s gas supply to the Nigeria LNG facility.

Halliburton has won several assignments recently, including those with Petrobras for completion and stimulation services across multiple Brazilian deepwater fields.

