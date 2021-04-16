Shell’s LNG carrier scores 6.6% net savings with Silevrstream’s air bubble system

April 16, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Methane Patricia Camila, Image credit: Silverstream

A Shell-chartered 170,000 cbm LNG carrier, named Methane Patricia Camila, has achieved 6.6% net savings generated by the Silverstream’s air lubrication system, Silverstream and Shell’s engineers found during operational testing.

The system was retrofitted on the 2010-built LNG carrier during its October 2020 drydocking at the Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Shipyard in Singapore.

The Silverstream® System produces a thin layer of microbubbles along the full flat bottom of the vessel, reducing frictional resistance between the water and the hull.

The system can deliver fuel savings of 5-10% depending on the vessel and its operating profile, according to its developer.

From design to installation, the system was reviewed and approved by ABS in accordance with their guidance note for Air Lubrication Technology.

The technology was tested at various vessel speeds during the Methane Patricia Camila’s normal operations, to calculate fuel and emissions savings.

“It is great to announce that retrofitting the Silverstream® System onboard the Methane Patricia Camila has already had a significant positive impact on fuel consumption and emissions, with 6.6% savings verified during initial testing,” Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said, thanking Shell in the confidence in the technology.



“Shipping requires solutions to solve the decarbonisation challenge today. With fuel bills only set to rise in the future, owners need to invest in fuel-agnostic technologies that are proven to save costs and emissions, without impacting the flexibility or profitability of the vessel.”

The clean tech company is targeting each segment in the shipping industry from wet bulk, dry bulk, cruise, liner traffic, to RORO operations.

It has already sealed deals with industry majors Grimaldi Group, Carnival, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company, and a very large dry bulk participant, which is not yet public.

Last month, Silverstream revealed that Grimaldi Group’s newbuild ro-ro vessel Eco Valencia saved 5.1 % in fuel consumption and emissions with the use of their air lubrication system.