Back to overview
Home Clean fuel SHI bags order for LNG carrier duo

SHI bags order for LNG carrier duo

May 31, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

South Korean shipbuilding major Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a contract to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier pair.

SHI bags order for LNG carrier duo
Courtesy of Business Wire

In a filing to the stock exchange, the shipbuilder said that the order was placed by a shipowner from the Oceania region.

According to the filing, the order for the pair of LNG tankers is valued at 417 billion South Korean Won ($376.2 million).

Samsung Heavy is scheduled to deliver the vessels by July 15, 2024.

So far this year, Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a total of 44 orders for vessels, valued at $5.4 billion.

The company has also recently completed its LNG pilot test facility at the Geoje yard. SHI said the facility is the only R&D facility for LNG in the shipbuilding & offshore industry, which develops and tests core technologies for the LNG value chain from natural gas production, transportation, and storage to supply.