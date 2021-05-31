SHI bags order for LNG carrier duo

May 31, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

South Korean shipbuilding major Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a contract to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier pair.

Courtesy of Business Wire

In a filing to the stock exchange, the shipbuilder said that the order was placed by a shipowner from the Oceania region.

According to the filing, the order for the pair of LNG tankers is valued at 417 billion South Korean Won ($376.2 million).

Samsung Heavy is scheduled to deliver the vessels by July 15, 2024.

So far this year, Samsung Heavy Industries has secured a total of 44 orders for vessels, valued at $5.4 billion.

The company has also recently completed its LNG pilot test facility at the Geoje yard. SHI said the facility is the only R&D facility for LNG in the shipbuilding & offshore industry, which develops and tests core technologies for the LNG value chain from natural gas production, transportation, and storage to supply.