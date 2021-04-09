SHI delivers Navigare’s first LNG carrier

April 9, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Danish investment fund manager Navigare Capital Partners has taken delivery of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, Marvel Swan.

Courtesy of Pronav

In a brief statement through its social media channels, Pronav Ship Management, part of the Schulte Group, said it has taken the LNG carrier into its full management.

The vessel has been constructed at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The Marvel Swan has the capacity to transport 174.000 cubic metres of LNG. It is equipped with a dual-fuel propulsion system, Pronav added.

The newbuilding is part of a series of eight LNG carriers time chartered by Mitsui & Co. to serve its LNG offtake from the Cameron LNG facility in Louisiana.

According to the AIS data provided by VesselsValue, the tanker has completed its gas and sea trials in mid-March and has set off to lift its first cargo at Cameron LNG.