SHI, Korean Register to bolster cyber security capabilities of smart ships

Korean Register (KR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with compatriot Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to conduct a joint study on “Ship Cyber Security Network Construction and Design Safety Evaluation” at the Marine Engineering Research Center of SHI.

Under the MOU, the two organizations have agreed to evaluate the construction and design safety of cyber security networks applicable to new ships.

In addition, they will study technologies that can respond to cyber threats faced by ships, by diagnosing ship cyber security vulnerabilities using the cybersecurity testbeds built by SHI.

The duo expects that by combining KR’s classification capability and the smart ship technology of Samsung Heavy Industries, the resulting synergies will be extremely beneficial to the shipping industry moving forward.

Cyber security risk management is expected to be significantly strengthened in 2021 when the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee’s resolution “Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management System (MSC.428 (98))” comes into effect.

In the lead up to this date, KR and SHI will work together to enhance and support the application and verification of ship cyber security rules.

“Through this partnership and joint research with Samsung Heavy Industries, we will strengthen our ship cyber security certification and our technical service capabilities. KR will also continue to increase its cyber security technology leadership in the global maritime market using world-class construction technology through our cooperation and close working with shipyards,” said Kim Dae-heon, head of KR’s Digital Technology Center.

“We expect to considerably increase the security capabilities of smart ships through our joint research with KR, which is renowned for its cyber security certification technology. In addition, we will continue to deliver ships with the very latest world-class cyber security capabilities for our customers,” Shim Yong-rae, head of the Shipbuilding and Marine Research Institute of SHI, added.

KR established a maritime cyber security management certification system in 2018. The maritime cyber security management certification system encompasses the international security standards (ISO 27001 and IEC 62443), the maritime cyber security guidelines of the IMO and the shipping association BIMCO.