SHI’s ammonia fuel supply system for oil tanker and containership wins ClassNK’s approval

August 14, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has secured approval in principle (AiP) from ClassNK for its ammonia fuel supply system developed for oil tanker and containership.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of SHI.

ClassNK said it carried out a review of a conceptual design of the system developed by SHI based on part C of its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”.

Dong-Joo Kim, Head of Shipbuilding Sales Engineering Team at SHI, commented: “We are happy to collaborate with ClassNK in this important design development and believe this AiP award demonstrates SHI’s readiness for the new ammonia shipping market that is coming from global decarbonization demands.”

Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK, noted: “It is a great honour to be involved in the SHI’s initiatives to expand industry options for greener shipping by conducting safety assessment on its ammonia fuel supply system, which has resulted in AiP. ClassNK remains committed to supporting to realize innovative solutions for the decarbonization of shipping.”

Ammonia as a marine fuel is one of the promising solutions for the decarbonization of the shipping industry since it does not emit CO2 when combusted. In this regard, SHI has been involved in several projects developing ships using ammonia as fuel.

Last summer, the shipyard received AiP from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its design of an ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel.

In September 2022, Korean Register (KR) issued AiP for SHI’s design of an ammonia-fuel-ready very large gas carrier (VLGC).

Back in 2021, SHI also signed a joint development programme (JDP) agreement with Finnish technology group Wärtsilä to develop ammonia-fueled vessels with 4-stroke auxiliary engines available for future newbuild projects.

