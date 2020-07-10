Siem Barracuda leaves Merkur offshore wind farm

Siem Offshore’s vessel Siem Barracuda has been demobilised from the Merkur offshore wind farm and left the project on 8 July.

The Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel (OSCV) has been in service at the German offshore wind farm for almost two years, under a contract with GE Renewable Energy.

The equipment fitted onto the vessel for work at the Merkur site has been taken off, including an Ampelmann gangway, which was dismantled and loaded onto Cargow’s vessel Sigyn W to be returned to Rotterdam, according to DHSS.

“We enjoyed working with the crew and wish them a safe and efficient operation during the next project”, DHSS posted on social media. DHSS has been contracted by GE Renewable Energy for vessel agency and port logistics services for the Merkur offshore wind farm.

According to Eemshavenonline, Siem Barracuda has taken on a new project and will be replaced by Skandi Constructor.

The vessel will be working alongside the wind farm’s Service Operation Vessel (SOV) Windea Jules Verne, which arrived in Eemshaven on 29 June.

The Port of Eemshaven is the marshaling port for the Merkur offshore wind farm, with GE’s operations and maintenance (O&M) base situated there.