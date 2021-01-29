Siem vessel gets GE Renewable Energy job

January 29, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Siem Offshore has agreed a six months firm contract with GE Renewable Energy for the vessel Siem Stingray.

According to Oslo-listed marine contractor, the vessel will commence its contract in April 2021.

Norwegian firm also noted that the contract comes with additional options for extension.

Related Article Posted: over 3 years ago Swire Seabed Confirms Siem Stingray Charter Posted: over 3 years ago

“This marks an important continuation of the strong commitment Siem Offshore has for serving the renewable energy segment.

“Since our entrance into the offshore wind segment, our fleet has contributed with over 200,000 personnel transfers offshore, making the company a leading actor within this segment,” the company said in its Oslo Exchange filing on Friday.

Designed for subsea operation duties, the Siem Stingray can carry out construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance.

The vessel is also environmental friendly with focus on low fuel consumption through its diesel electric machinery.