Siemens Energy to deliver converter stations for Ireland-France interconnector

December 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Siemens Energy has secured a contract to deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission technology for the Celtic Interconnector that will link France and Ireland.

The 700 MW Celtic Interconnector 320 kV VSC HVDC link will be approximately 575 kilometers long, of which the offshore element comprises approximately 500 kilometers.

Under the “mid-three-digit million-euro range” contract, Siemens Energy will build two 400 kV converter stations at the end points of the interconnector, one near Knockraha, located in the County Cork region of Ireland, and the other one near La Martyre in France.

“We absolutely cannot afford to waste electricity from renewable energy sources. Every spare electron of renewable energy that can be shared with others brings us closer to our climate goals,” said Tim Holt, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy.

“The increasing interconnection of European electricity grids enables consumers to benefit from a more open electricity market, higher energy security and lower electricity costs. It demonstrates that only together we can manage the energy triangle of affordability, reliability, and security.”

It was recently announced that Nexans will deliver the cables for the Celtic Interconnector.

The Celtic Interconnector is being developed by the Irish transmission system operator (TSO) EirGrid and its French counterpart Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE).

CIDAC (Celtic Interconnector Designated Activity Company), an incorporated joint venture company, was established in Ireland to procure the design, construction, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the project’s assets.

The project is said to be the first connection between the Irish grid and Continental Europe. Energization is planned for 2026.

It is supported by the European Union’s Connecting Europe facility (CEF).

