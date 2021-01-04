Singapore gets its 1st LNG bunkering vessel

January 4, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has delivered Singapore’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, to FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

FueLNG Bellina; Image by Keppel O&M

Built in Keppel O&M’s Nantong shipyard, FueLNG Bellina is the second LNG bunkering vessel and fifth dual-fuel vessel delivered by Keppel O&M.

The vessel will provide LNG bunker to LNG-powered vessels that call at the Port of Singapore, thus facilitating the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel and the growth of Singapore as a global LNG bunkering hub.

As reported earlier, the vessel’s first contracts will be to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to the Shell-chartered tankers and for one of Hapag Lloyd’s container vessels.

FueLNG will also provide LNG bunkering from Singapore’s first dedicated LNG bunkering facility scheduled to be built by Keppel O&M on its Floating Living Lab. Shell will be supplying the LNG to the facility when it becomes operational at the end of 2021.

Designed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), to its proprietary MTD 7500U LNG design, the vessel has a barge-like extended flat surface to provide bunker to a wide range of vessels.

The ship was named in October.

FueLNG Bellina is also the world’s first bunkering vessel with Smart Notation for its suite of digital services. Equipped with Keppel O&M’s proprietary VesselCare solutions, these smart functions enable remote monitoring and real-time support of vessel operations.

Specifications