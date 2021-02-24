Singapore’s 1st LNG bunkering vessel starts commercial ops

February 24, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, kicked off commercial operations.

Courtesy of Keppel O&M

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) on Wednesday said it has commenced technical management of the vessel.

FueLNG Bellina is owned by FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

The vessel’s debut in Singapore is a milestone for the maritime industry in its efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG).

FueLNG Bellina was built by Keppel Offshore & Marine’s Nantong shipyard and delivered in January.

The vessel’s first contracts will be to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to the Shell-chartered tankers and for one of Hapag Lloyd’s container vessels.

FueLNG will also provide LNG bunkering from Singapore’s first dedicated LNG bunkering facility scheduled to be built by Keppel O&M on its Floating Living Lab. Shell will be supplying the LNG to the facility when it becomes operational at the end of 2021.

Designed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), to its proprietary MTD 7500U LNG design, the vessel has a barge-like extended flat surface to provide bunker to a wide range of vessels.