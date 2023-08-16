SJVN to build new 90MW floating solar park in India

August 16, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

India’s state-owned power company SJVN has announced it will build its second 90MW floating solar project at the Omkareshwar floating solar park in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director of SJVN (Courtesy of SJVN)

The project will be built through SJVN’s fully-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy, which is a public power company mostly involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission.

According to SJVN, it has secured the rights to build, own and operate the new power plant through competitive bidding process.

The company’s chairman and managing director, Nand Lal Sharma, said the development costs would amount to €67.2 million, with the project’s commissioning expected in 2025.

The first 90MW floating solar plant SJVN is developing at the Omkareshwar floating solar park will be commissioned in the current financial year, the company confirmed.

The floating solar plant in Madhya Pradesh is expected to reduce 234,304 tonnes of carbon emissions and would contribute to Indian government’s energy transition goals.