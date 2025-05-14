SLB has launched Electris, a portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completions technologies designed to increase production and recovery while lowering the total cost of ownership.
SLB rolls out electric completions tech to reduce well intervention needs

Innovation
May 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

U.S.-headquartered technology player SLB has launched Electris, a portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completions technologies designed to increase production and recovery while lowering the total cost of ownership.

Source: SLB

According to SLB, the Electris system enables digital control of the full productive area of the wellbore, delivering real-time production data across the reservoir. 

Operators can use the system to anticipate changes in production, respond more efficiently, and improve reservoir management over the well’s life. The system allows access to reserves typically unreachable with conventional completions, SLB noted.

“Electris completions take reservoir management to the next level — making it possible for operators to get more out of their assets with fewer requirements for costly well interventions,” said Paul Sims, President, Production Systems, SLB.

“With much of the ‘easy’ oil already produced, operators are encountering more and more complex reservoirs. Electris completions can help shift the production economics in these reservoirs — resulting in higher recovery factors that maximize return on investment from the asset.”

To date, SLB said it has deployed the technology in more than 100 installations across five countries. In one example, Electris completions were used offshore Norway to support production in an extended-reach well. The operator used data from the system to identify contributing zones, enhance oil output, and limit water production. Controlling water cut with the technology has reduced energy requirements for lifting and reinjecting treated water.

Just recently, UK-headquartered oil major BP hired Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), a strategic alliance combining the strengths of SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, to handle work related to bringing its natural gas subsea development project off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago to life.

