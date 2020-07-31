SMD wins LARS order from Orange Marine
Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has won contracts to supply two solutions to marine telecommunications company Orange Marine Group.
SMD designed the new LARS systems to launch custom trenching ROVs for the burial of underwater fibre optic cables.
The solutions are an evolution of SMD’s Wide Angle A-Frame, creating a bespoke system to accommodate a high vessel freeboard, allowing the Orange Marine trenchers to operate in higher sea states.
Matthew Woodward, business development manager for handling systems at SMD, who has worked closely on the project, said;
“The most dangerous time for an ROV launch is as the vehicle is released from the A-Frame and enters the often rough ocean splash zone, and when it is being raised back onboard.
“SMD’s Wide Angle A-Frame has a greater outreach and working arc than that of a conventional A-Frame system.
According to Woodward, it minimises the air gap between the ROV and the water during launch, which reduces the pendulum effect caused by vessel motions on the vehicle.
Limiting these forces is important to avoid a clash between the ROV and vessel structure and not overstress the vehicle’s umbilical cable, he also noted.
“Ultimately this simple solution makes it much easier and safer for operators to launch and recover the vehicle without damage in high sea states.”
“For this project, we have worked very closely with the technical team at Orange Marine and discussed many options to arrive at this preferred solution.”
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
SMD delivers another ROV to Asso.subsea
Greece-based Asso.subsea (formerly known as Assodivers) has taken delivery of an SMD Quasar 150hp 1,...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Kongsberg unveils new LARS solution for AUVs
Kongsberg Maritime has developed a new launch and recovery system (LARS) solution for its HUGIN rang...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Kongsberg Unveils New LARS Solution for AUVs
Kongsberg Maritime has developed a new launch and recovery system (LARS) solution for its HUGIN rang...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
SMD Gears for Next-Gen Electric ROV Launch
Subsea technology specialists SMD has come one step closer to rolling out its electric work-class Qu...Posted: 4 months ago