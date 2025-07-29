Back to overview
Home Hydrogen SOHAR Port and HYNAT to develop natural hydrogen value chain in Oman

July 29, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiss company HYNAT to develop a natural hydrogen value chain in Oman.

Courtesy of SOHAR Port and Freezone

As disclosed, the collaboration will focus on the identification and assessment of natural hydrogen production areas, development of logistics corridors, and the creation of dedicated storage and processing infrastructure. Furthermore, it is expected to encompass demand mapping across industry, mobility, and logistics, while exploring export potential for this low-carbon energy source.

It is understood that the agreement builds on an earlier MoU signed between HYNAT and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) in February 2025, which granted HYNAT the rights to conduct feasibility studies. The joint roadmap reportedly includes defined operational targets, and a development timeline aligned with Oman’s broader clean energy transition strategy.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, commented: “This agreement reinforces SOHAR Port and Freezone’s commitment to advancing Oman’s clean energy vision by supporting the exploration and development of natural hydrogen. Through this partnership with HYNAT SA, we are laying the foundation for a future hydrogen economy, positioning SOHAR as a key gateway for low-carbon solutions and sustainable industrial growth.”

Stéphane Aver, Chairman of HYNAT, stated: “The signing of this agreement demonstrates our commitment to further developing natural hydrogen as a renewable and low-carbon resource. Together with SOHAR Port and Freezone, we aim to accelerate the energy transition and unlock a new pillar of economic value and sustainability.”

