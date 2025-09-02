Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure SOHAR Port and Freezone’s container terminal to get shore power infrastructure

SOHAR Port and Freezone’s container terminal to get shore power infrastructure

Business Developments & Projects
September 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

SOHAR Port and Freezone, a deep-sea port and adjacent free zone in the Middle East, has signed a development agreement with Oman’s Moonrock Research and Development and Denmark’s PowerCon to establish shore power infrastructure at the container terminal in the port.

Courtesy of SOHAR Port and Freezone

As informed, Moonrock R&D will act as the lead investor and PowerCon as the technical partner.

This strategic project will enable vessels to plug into onshore power while berthed, significantly reducing emissions, improving efficiency, and advancing carbon neutrality by 2050.

It also strengthens Oman’s position in attracting global shipping lines seeking to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization green shipping targets and supports the nation’s transition towards a greener logistics sector.

SOHAR Port and Freezone, the integrated logistics and industrial hub in the Sultanate of Oman, is a 50/50 joint venture between Asyad Group and Port of Rotterdam.

In related news, SOHAR Port and Freezone recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiss company HYNAT to develop a natural hydrogen value chain in Oman.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The collaboration will focus on the identification and assessment of natural hydrogen production areas, development of logistics corridors, and the creation of dedicated storage and processing infrastructure. Furthermore, it is expected to encompass demand mapping across industry, mobility, and logistics, while exploring export potential for this low-carbon energy source.

Read more

OE logo

