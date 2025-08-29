South Texas LNG project cleared for completion in late 2029

An illustration of two plants on the coast
August 29, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has reissued the final order authorizing the construction and operation of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition proposes to build in South Texas.

Rendering of the future Texas LNG terminal; Source: Glenfarne Group

According to the developer, the reissued FERC authorization for its Texas LNG facility was finalized three months ahead of schedule. Along with the final order, FERC approved the project’s schedule to complete construction by November 2029.

Glenfarne Chief Executive Officer and Founder Brendan Duval said: “Texas LNG is rapidly advancing toward a targeted year-end Final Investment Decision, and the re-issued FERC authorization, finalized three months ahead of schedule, greatly accelerates our momentum through the second half of the year.

Glenfarne proposes to build the Texas LNG facility with a 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity on the Port of Brownsville in South Texas. The FERC-permitted facility is described by the developer as “green by design” as it will be powered by renewable energy driving the facility’s electric motors. This will reportedly make it one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities globally.

While the original authorization for the project was obtained in 2019, with reauthorization following in 2023, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit revoked the reauthorizations made by FERC for Texas LNG and another project, Rio Grande LNG, over environmental concerns last August.

Glenfarne is targeting a final investment decision (FID) for Texas LNG by the end of the year. Kiewit was selected to spearhead the engineering, procurement, and construction of the plant under a lump-sum turnkey structure in November.

Several deals for LNG from the facility were inked in 2024 – with EQT for 0.5 mtpa in January and 1.5 mtpa in April, Gunvor for 0.5 mtpa in March, an undisclosed client, which turned out to be Macquarie Group, for 0.5 mtpa in July, and “a highly experienced, investment-grade, global LNG player” in September.

