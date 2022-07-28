Spar Shipping bulker completes trial voyage powered by GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuel

July 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch marine biofuels supplier GoodFuels, in collaboration with Norwegian dry-bulk tonnage provider Spar Shipping and Hong-Kong Based ship management firm Fleet Management Limited, has completed a 10-day trial of 100% sustainable marine biofuel on board bulk carrier Spar Lynx.

Spar Lynx. Courtesy of GoodFuels

For this trial, Spar Shipping’s Spar Lynx was refuelled with GoodFuel’s biofuel during its port stay in Dordrecht, in the Netherlands, before sailing to the port of Icdas in Turkey.

According to the partners, the next-generation sustainable biofuel was derived from a variety of feedstocks certified as 100% waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil and animal waste fats.

The trial was the first bio-bunkering undertaken by Spar Shipping and its ship management partner, Fleet Management Limited.

As informed, during the trial voyage, Spar Lynx saw an 85% cut in sulphur oxides (SOx) emissions when compared to traditional fossil-based marine fuels.

Analysis and continuous monitoring by Fleet Management Limited using a nitrogen dioxide and nitric oxide (NOx) meter supplied by GoodFuels showed the NOx emissions did not increase at a higher speed when using biofuel, contrary to some industry assumptions, the companies said.

At the same time, the biofuel-powered trial voyage also further confirmed biofuels’ safety and technical viability for the future fuel mix.

Ahead of the trial, Fleet Management Limited undertook a full inspection of the Spar Lynx’s engine to compare the vessel before and after sailing.

Following the voyage, no particulates or differences in engine performance were recorded, demonstrating biofuel’s ability to seamlessly “drop in” to existing vessels, requiring no changes to existing tanks or engines.

Jarle Ellefsen, managing director at Spar Shipping, said: “There is particular industry attention on the suitability and applicability of biofuels to legacy tonnage. With regards to Supramax and Ultramax tonnage, which Spar Shipping represents, we consider biofuels may well be the only viable sustainable solution for modern tonnage as well.”

“The results from this latest trial further demonstrate the important role of biofuels as a drop-in solution which is available today and makes a tremendous and immediate difference on greenhouse gas emissions”, added Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels.

Earlier this month, AIDAprima, a Hyperion-class cruise ship, was refuelled with GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels during a port visit to Rotterdam as part of AIDA Cruises’ CO2 emission reduction strategy.