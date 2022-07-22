Biofuel debut for AIDA Cruises ship in Rotterdam

July 22, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German cruise line AIDA Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation, has started using biofuels as part of its CO2 emission reduction strategy.

AIDAPrima taking delivery of GoodFuels’ biofuel in Rotterdam. Courtesy of GoodFuels

On 21 July 2022, AIDAprima, a Hyperion-class cruise ship, was refuelled with GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels during a port visit to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

The trial took place while the vessel was on a seven-day cruise, visiting Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, and Zeebrugge.

The next-generation sustainable biofuel supplied by Dutch biofuel pioneer is derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, with no land-use issues and no competition with food production or deforestation. It enables a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of 80 to 90 percent when compared to fossil fuels.

Thanks to its “drop in” properties, AIDAprima was bunkered with biofuel without requiring any modifications to the engine or tanks.

The successful bio-bunkering is said to demonstrate AIDA Cruises’ commitment to investing in new low carbon emissions technologies as part of the company’s long-term decarbonisation strategy. It also provides a blueprint for the wider cruise sector on how to accelerate the adoption of alternative fuels in large-scale passenger ships.

AIDA Cruises had previously tested the use of regenerated biofuels in ship diesel engines together with research partners at the University of Rostock. Now the first use has taken place during ongoing ship operations.

Following the first bio-bunkering, follow-up deliveries are envisioned by AIDA Cruises, as well as a potential for expansion to other brands under the Carnival Corporation banner.

“We continue to actively explore all opportunities to decarbonize our fleet while advancing efficiency in line with international carbon intensity reduction targets. With the successful start of biofuel usage, we have proven that gradual decarbonization is possible even on ships already in service. An important prerequisite for us as a cruise line to be able to use it is that it becomes widely available on an industrial scale and at marketable prices,” Felix Eichhorn, President AIDA Cruises, said.

“This first bio-bunkering with AIDA Cruises marks an exciting step forward on the cruise industry’s decarbonisation pathway… As the effects of climate change are felt acutely in several parts of the world, the time for action is now, and biofuels are one of the few options that can already make a difference today,” Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels, commented.