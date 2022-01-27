Spliethoff wraps up 1st biofuel trial with GoodFuels

January 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

As part of the CO2 emission reduction endeavour, Spliethoff Group, the Netherlands-based shipowner, has completed its first biofuel trial in cooperation with compatriot biofuels pioneer GoodFuels.

Courtesy of BigLift Shipping

As informed, the first trial took place between June and November last year on heavy transport vessel (HTV) BigLift Baffin owned by BigLift Shipping, a member of the Spliethoff Group.

The vessel was supplied with a blend of 50% FAME based biofuel, a second-generation biofuel, made from waste streams, and 50% conventional HFO.

The objective of this trial was to test if biofuel is suitable for use, as yet in combination with HFO, and to determine whether the biofuel can be stored in a bunker tank for a longer period before being used.

According to Spliethoff, the trial was positive on both points, therefore the next step was to test the use of 100% biofuel. This step started in Amsterdam on 13 December when the company’s multipurpose (MPP) vessel Flevogracht was bunkered with 100% FAME based biofuel.

Moving on, once the tests prove successful, the company expects to be able to offer clients the option to use biofuels for certain trades and projects which inherently gives the possibility of emission reduction in logistics.

In addition to Spliethoff, GoodFuels also cooperated with other industry players in biofuel testing. Some of them are Denmark-based shortsea operator Unifeeder, the U.S. shipowner-operator Eagle Bulk Shipping and Dutch dredging company Boskalis.

Moreover, the company entered a long-term agreement with the U.S. producer and supplier of renewable fuels Renewable Energy Group (REG) for the supply and development of sustainable marine biofuel solutions for the global shipping industry.

