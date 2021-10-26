GoodFuels, REG ink sustainable marine biofuels partnership

October 26, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch supplier of marine biofuels GoodFuels and US producer and supplier of renewable fuels Renewable Energy Group (REG) have entered a long-term agreement for the supply and development of sustainable marine biofuel solutions for the global shipping industry.

The GoodFuels bunker barge, the Maria Deymann. Image by GoodFuels

With REG’s expertise in biofuels and GoodFuels’ pioneering strengths, both companies believe they are playing an important role in enabling the decarbonization efforts for shipping companies.

This announcement is said to reinforce GoodFuels’ mission to become the favored green fuel supplier for all shipping segments, and ambition to scale up the production of advanced marine biofuels in the right way using sustainable feedstocks.

For REG, the agreement is in line with the company’s mission to enable a cleaner world and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“At GoodFuels, we collaborate with impact-driven partners to advance sustainable shipping with our instant decarbonization solution. Our sustainable marine biofuels are in a prime position to deliver on immediate-term climate goals… We have been closely working with REG for several years, and we foresee a great future together in accelerating the energy transition within shipping,” Bart Hellings, Chief Operating Officer at GoodFuels, commented.

“We’re committed to supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization movement by working with GoodFuels to adopt and develop sustainable marine biofuels. Our biofuels are making real carbon reduction happen today and do not require users to make significant changes or technology purchases,” Raymond Richie, Vice President and Managing Director, International Business at REG, said.

GoodFuels and REG intend to continue to expand the development and delivery of advanced biofuels for the international shipping industry.