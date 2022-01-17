Spotted: Ever Fortune is the biggest boxship to call Boston

January 17, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Conley Container Terminal welcomed Evergreen’s Ever Fortune, the biggest containership ever to call on the Port of Boston in Massachusetts, on 16 January 2022.

Image Courtesy: Massport

The arrival of the 12,118 TEU vessel is said to mark a new chapter for Boston’s maritime history.

This is a result of an $850M investment to modernize and expand Conley Terminal and dredge Boston Harbor.

With the addition of three large ship-to-shore cranes, a new deep-water berth, and a deepened Boston Harbor, Conley is “big ship ready” and suited to serve larger vessels carrying up to 14,000 TEUs.

“We are excited to welcome this new class of container ship to Boston,” Mike Meyran, Massport Port Director, commented.

“Being ‘big ship ready’ increases Conley Terminal’s capacity to handle cargo. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration and our federal, state and local partners, the investments we’ve made keep Boston competitive and ready for growth. Our infrastructure now opens new opportunities for our customers to ship more products and make global connections that were previously not possible.”

The 2020-built Ever Fortune, is 334 meters long — the length of 3 football fields — and 48.4 meters wide. The Hong Kong-flagged boxship will connect Boston to several ports in East Asia via the Panama Canal.

CARGO IS SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON and we are BIG SHIP READY for today’s arrival of the Ever Fortune! This 12,000 TEU vessel is the largest ever to call Conley Container Terminal! (1of3) pic.twitter.com/24eZeBptyr — Port of Boston (@PortofBos) January 16, 2022

Conley Terminal is New England’s only full-service container gateway providing service to over 2,500 New England importers and exporters and the investments made at Conley will provide them greater access and connectivity to the global marketplace.