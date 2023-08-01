SSEN Transmission to hold information events for Orkney subsea link

August 1, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

SSEN Transmission is set to hold two information events in August about the planned subsea electricity transmission link between Orkney and Caithness, which is said to play a crucial role in further unlocking Orkney’s vast renewable energy potential.

Source: SSEN Transmission

The Orkney transmission link will enable the connection of up to 220 MW of new renewable electricity and will consist of a new substation at Finstown in Orkney, and around 57 kilometers of subsea cable, connecting to a new substation at Dounreay in Caithness.

All planning consents are in place for the point-to-point connection. UK energy regulator Ofgem gave its final approval of need for the subsea electricity transmission link in mid-July.

The two events will take place at King Street Hall, Kirkwall, and will give an opportunity for anyone interested in the project to learn more about the plans for the transmission link and associated substation development at Finstown, including potential opportunities for local businesses.

SSEN Transmission and its contractors will host a Meet the Buyer event on 9 August, from 2 to 7 p.m., where local businesses and suppliers will be able to discuss potential opportunities to get involved in helping to deliver the project.

The Meet the Team event will be held in the same timeframe on 10 August and will represent an opportunity to meet SSEN Transmission’s project team and ask any questions about the proposals.

“The Orkney Transmission Link has been many years in the making and these events next month are a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in these projects to come along and ask any questions they might have about how the project will be progressed,” said SSEN Transmission’s Community Liaison Manager, Jeni Herbert,

“We are particularly keen to hear from local businesses who might be able to offer their services which can help contribute to the delivery of our project and look forward to working closely with them to maximise the benefits of this project to the local economy.”