STAX Engineering boards UK consortium’s zero-emission ports initiative

Collaboration
August 18, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

U.S.-based maritime emissions capture and control company STAX Engineering has joined a zero-emissions port-based project led by British carbon capture technology company Seabound.

Courtesy of STAX Engineering

As disclosed, STAX Engineering has become a new member of a Seabound-led consortium that clinched £1.1 million (roughly $1.5 million) in government funding through the UK Department for Transport’s sixth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC6).

Funded through the UK Government’s £236 million UK SHORE (Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions) program and delivered by Innovate UK, CMDC6 has reportedly committed more than £30 million across 71 projects focused on maritime decarbonization and smart shipping.

The now-four-member consortium also consists of port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) and Lomar Shipping.

Per officials from STAX Engineering, the project, dubbed “PortZero” or “Enabling Zero-Emission Ports via Carbon and Air Pollution Capture from Berthed Vessels”, will endeavor to tackle a burning issue in the maritime industry, which is decarbonizing port operations while simultaneously improving air quality in port communities.

As divulged, Seabound’s carbon capture technology in combination with STAX’s emissions capture and control barge, should showcase how ports could accomplish ‘comprehensive’ emission cuts without vessel retrofits or new infrastructure investments, which tend to come with a hefty price tag.

According to STAX Engineering, the company’s mobile barge can capture up to 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx), while Seabound’s unit can isolate and store up to 95% of carbon dioxide (CO2) and 90% of sulfur emissions. As informed, the integrated system is set to debut at ABP’s Southampton Port on Lomar Shipping’s vessels.

Additionally, the solution born from the collaboration is anticipated to offer a “practical” alternative to shore power installations, which also generally require considerable upfront capital, are not viable for all ship types and remain largely underdeveloped.

It is worth noting that major European ports have, thus far, installed and commissioned what is estimated to be only 20% of the necessary shore power infrastructure as required by EU regulations.

“This project validates what we’ve known for years—ports need emissions solutions that work today without the infrastructure disruptions caused by solutions like shore power. The UK government’s investment in PortZero proves there’s real demand for technology that delivers immediate results without forcing ports to choose between operational efficiency and environmental responsibility,” Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering, highlighted.

To remind, STAX Engineering and Seabound initially teamed up and launched carbon capture trials at the end of February 2025. At the time, STAX had also secured $70 million in funding, which the company said would go toward scaling the deployment of its emissions capture and control technology.

At the end of April, the partners demonstrated a ‘first-of-its-kind’ fully integrated emissions and carbon capture solution, upon which the latest “Port Zero” project is said to build.

