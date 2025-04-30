Italy's Eni taps another compatriot firm for UK CCS project
Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
April 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy-headquartered Rosetti Marino has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract valued at over €300 million for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore the UK being developed by Italian energy major Eni.

The contract for the Liverpool Bay CCS project covers the full EPC scope for the delivery of four platforms to be used for CO2 storage in depleted reservoirs.

Rosetti Marino’s scope of work includes the design, material procurement, construction and load-out of the platforms, as well as offshore hook-up and commissioning activities at sea.

Work will start immediately and is expected to be completed progressively between 2026 and 2028.

The contract was awarded by Liverpool Bay CCS Ltd, a company of Eni Group.

Oscar Guerra, Chief Executive Officer of Rosetti Marino, said: “With this award, Rosetti Marino reaffirms its commitment and competitiveness in the European offshore sector. The successful completion of this project will play a significant role in reducing CO2 emissions from hard-to-abate industries in the UK and across Europe.”

The Liverpool Bay CCS project will operate as the backbone of the HyNet Cluster to transport CO2 from capture plants across North West of England and North Wales through new and repurposed infrastructure to permanent storage in Eni’s depleted natural gas reservoirs, located under the seabed in Liverpool Bay.

The project includes the repurposing of part of the offshore platforms as well as 149 kilometers of onshore and offshore pipelines, and the construction of 35 kilometers of new pipelines to connect industrial emitters to the Liverpool Bay CCS network.

Eni began constructing the team for the project shortly after it had disclosed reaching financial close with the UK’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), allowing the project to move to the construction phase.

Namely, Italy’s Saipem won a contract that entails the EPC and assistance to the commissioning of a new CO2 electrical compression station, which will be integrated with the offshore and onshore segments of the overall development.

Shortly after financial close, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) issued three carbon storage permits to Eni for the CCS project, enabling the development of a 109 million tonne CO2 storage system over 25 years.

