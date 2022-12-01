Stena Line, Nowhere Networks strike world’s largest maritime high-speed internet deal

December 1, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit: Stena Line

Swedish ferry company Stena Line has chosen high-tech company Nowhere Networks to fit fast internet connection on board 32 of its ships.

Project implementation has already started and it is expected to be completed by the beginning of next year, the ferry operator said. The total distance of the routes covered will be approximately 4000 km, which according to Stena, is the largest network of its kind in the world.

The deal comes on the back of a six-month evaluation process of Nowhere Networks’ long distance internet solution for maritime use.

Stena Line has been in the market to procure a faster and more reliable high-speed wifi-solution to offer its passengers and employees on board. The company operates 38 vessels across 18 ferry routes on an extensive route and port network in Northern and Western Europe.

“We are very proud to have one of the world’s largest shipping companies as a customer. Also, Stena Line is renowned for always being at the forefront of innovation development and we really enjoy working with them,” says Asbjörn Frydenlund, CEO, Nowhere Networks.

Nowhere Networks’ technical solution consists of a radio communication solution with built-in antenna tracking technology which automatically communicates through a wireless signal from ship to land and keeps the vessels connected at all times. The company’s intelligent cloud-based software platform scales to over 10,000 vessels and enables automated control and automatic resource optimization of the solution.

Earlier this year Stena Line welcomed into the fleet Stena Ebba, its fifth E-Flexer vessel, following the completion of construction works and sea trials at the China Merchant Jinling (Weihai) shipyard, China.

The Stena Ebba joined its sister vessel Stena Estelle on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route later this year, Stena Line said.

The twin ferries are the two largest of the E-Flexer class of Stena Line with an increased capacity of 50% more cabins, 30% more passengers and 15% more cargo than existing E-Flexer vessels.

The new ferries are equipped to use shore power during port calls to reduce emissions and the electricity connection also enables conversion to battery hybrid in the future.

Stena Line aims to reduce total CO2 emissions from its vessels by 30% by 2030.