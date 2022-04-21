Stena Line chooses Yara Marine shore power solution for 4 ships

April 21, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has decided to equip four vessels with Yara Marine’s shore power solution to strengthen its commitment to using electricity in shore operations.

Courtesy of Yara Marine

The ferry company has signed an agreement with Norwegian technology company Yara Marine Technologies for the installation of the solution.

The four ships to be outfitted with the shore power solution are Stena Baltica, Scandica, Livia and Flavia.

When connected to the local power grid at the port, the turnkey solution will allow these vessels to eliminate emissions and noise that would otherwise have been produced by the vessels’ engines.

The installations are scheduled to take place during the second half of 2022, which is expected to improve the green credentials of the Stena Line fleet as well as the quality of life for the port-side communities where the vessels will call.

Stena Line has used shore power for some of its vessels since 1989. The transportation company is taking this sustainability approach even further and now requires that shore-based terminals are supplied with renewable energy to minimize emissions throughout the supply chain.

“Emissions reduction is at the heart of our sustainable operations. Connecting a single vessel to a green electrical grid when in port can reduce CO2 emissions by over 5,000 tonnes per year – and this effect is multiplied across our fleet,” Hans Corneliusson, Fleet Support Manager at Stena Line, commented.

“We firmly believe that the number of ports offering shore-based power connectivity will increase in the near future and we are happy to support this change through investments in our fleet to make them compatible with this technology.”

“The shipping industry is keen to achieve cleaner and truly sustainable operations, and shore power is an ideal means to reduce emissions with immediate effect. At Yara Marine, we believe in making it easy for companies to make their operations greener, no matter the specifics of their operating conditions,” Aleksander Askeland, CSO of Yara Marine Technologies, said.

A year ago, Stena Line presented its plan to reduce total CO2 emissions by as much as 30 percent until 2030. The company aims to achieve its target by launching the fossil-free vessel Stena Elektra on the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route, along with other initiatives including shore power.

By 2050, the shipping company aims to be completely fossil-free.

