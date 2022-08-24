Stena Line’s carbon emissions down by 11 pct

August 24, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish ferry company Stena Line has decreased the carbon emissions by 11% per tonne of cargo carried over each nautical mile, as well as a achieved a reduction of 4% total ship emissions compared to pre-Covid operations, the company revealed in its new sustainability report.

Courtesy of Stena Line

As explained, the main contributor to the result is the significantly higher utilisation and thus efficiency of the company’s fleet with cargo during the latest years.

In its roadmap to a net-zero future, Stena Line has set up a target to reduce total CO2 emissions from its vessels by 30% by 2030.

During port operations and lay times, Stena Line now uses 100% renewable electricity. The energy is used for shore power at 20% of Stena Line’s terminals while berthing, to load battery packages on board and for electric vehicles onshore that are used during port operations.

Furthermore, initiatives like prior access to e-trucks to Stena Line’s ferries and pilot projects to use recycled methanol from the steel industry as shipping fuel lay the foundation for further step-wise greening of the company’s operations.

“At Stena Line we have a broad approach to sustainability… As we strive to reduce energy consumption in all of our operations, I am proud that by introducing our new E-Flexer ferries in our route network, we made significant steps in further improving our overall efficiency during operations,” Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, said.

Specifically, Stena Line’s sustainability efforts are based on six dedicated Sustainable Development goals of the UN: Affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production, life below water, gender equality, reduced inequalities, good health and well-being.

Another highlight in Stena’s sustainability efforts during 2021 includes a recycling rate of 42% of waste and a fallback of landfill waste to 2019 levels (24%), before plastic use increased for safety purposes.