Stena RoRo orders dual-fuel E-Flexer for Marine Atlantic

July 22, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Stena RoRo has signed an agreement with China’s CMI Jinling (Weihai) to order an LNG-powered E-Flexer roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessel that will be chartered out to Marine Atlantic, a Canadian federal Crown corporation.

Image Courtesy: Stena RoRo

This will be Stena RoRo’s tenth unit in the E-Flexer-class of dual-fuel vessels that set a new standard in terms of emissions, cost and energy efficiency, as well as performance, within this vessel segment. The ferry will be able to accommodate 1,100 persons on board and will have a capacity of 2,571 lane meters including 476 lane meters for private cars.

The 202.9-meter-long ship, when delivered, will run in eastern Canada between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Delivery from the shipyard is expected during 2024.

“We are excited to begin the countdown towards accepting the delivery of a new charter vessel for our service. We look forward to working with our partner in this project, Stena RoRo AB,” Murray Hupman, President and CEO, Marine Atlantic, said.

According to Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo, the company already delivered to Marine Atlantic one ferry in 2000 and two more in 2010, all of which are still in service.

“Our E-Flexer platform … meets the customer’s requirements for an optimal hull form combined with efficient dual-fuel engines and a battery-hybrid solution to minimize emissions,” he explained.

“Marine Atlantic is an essential service that is vital to the national supply chain… The design of the vessel combines key priorities such as maneuverability, safety, accessibility, while minimizing environmental impacts,” Gary O’Brien Chair, Board of Directors, Marine Atlantic, said.

To date, Stena RoRo has ordered ten large RoPax vessels of the E-Flexer type, five of which have now been delivered.

The newbuilds will be part of the fleets of Stena Line, Brittany Ferries, DFDS and Marine Atlantic.

The company has an option for additional vessels from the CMI Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard.