Stril Explorer sets sail to Beacon Wind offshore wind site
MMT’s DP2 multipurpose support vessel Stril Explorer is on its way to the Beacon Wind project site offshore Massachusetts, where MMT will carry out geophysical survey.
In April, Equinor Wind US awarded MMT US with a contract for survey work at its offshore wind lease area off New England.
The contract includes high resolution geophysical, benthic and shallow subsurface surveys for the planning and engineering of the lease area.
To carry out the work, Stril Explorer has been equipped with the Surveyor Interceptor SROV.
At the beginning of August, MMT US signed a contract with Vento Maritime for metocean forecasts and weather support for the Beacon Wind project.
Survey operations are expected to run continuously until the second quarter of 2021.
Equinor secured Lease OCS-A 0520, now known as Beacon Wind, in early 2019 for USD 135 million. The area, covering 128,000 hectares, is located around 32 kilometres south of Massachusetts and 112 kilometres east of New York.
