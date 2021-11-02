Photo: Illustration (Source: Strohm)

Back to overview
Home Subsea Strohm deploys TCP Jumper on Subsea 7’s project off Australia

Strohm deploys TCP Jumper on Subsea 7’s project off Australia

November 2, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Strohm has deployed its thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Jumper on Subsea 7’s project offshore North-Western Australia.

The TCP solution is said to be 80% lighter in weight and completely impervious to corrosion with a high collapse resistance, offering a significantly extended service life.

TCP’s manufacturing process also has a reduced manufacturing footprint, producing 50% lower CO2 levels compared to carbon steel pipe, Strohm said.

“For TCP Jumpers such as those provided for Subsea 7’s project, a particular benefit is the elimination of offshore metrology requirements, leading to a considerable improvement on the cost and schedule risks associated with vessel standby and onshore rigid spool fabrication”, the company added.

In the company-related news, Strohm recently selected Tekmar Energy to design, manufacture and supply a subsea protection and buoyancy solution for the TCP Jumper.

Related Article

Furthermore, the company entered into a joint industry programme (JIP) with Petrobras and Shell for (TCP) flowline and riser technology in August this year.

Described as game-changing, the four-year project aims to deploy Strohm’s TCP flowline and riser technology offshore Brazil by 2024.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…

  • Partner

    ZF Friedrichshafen AG