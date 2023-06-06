Strohm’s TCP solutions go offshore Brazil

June 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) producer Strohm has secured a contract with Brazilian oil and gas company PRIO, formerly PetroRio, to provide its composite pipe solutions for a field offshore Brazil.

Source: Strohm

Under the award, Strohm has already delivered two sets of TCP Jumpers for gas lift service, one 1,300 meters long and one 900 meters long, for the Frade field.

Both lines were installed by PRIO in the second quarter of this year at approximately 1,200 meters of water depth and the Normand Pioneer vessel was deployed for the offshore installation campaign.

According to the Dutch company, the TCP Jumpers, both delivered onto transportation and installation reels, feature a weight coating designed for sustained on-bottom stability whilst maintaining maximum weight benefit.

This contract is said to mark the first time TCP is used for permanent subsea operations in the region.

To remind, the Dutch company recently reported that it had secured its largest order so far under which it will deliver more than 24 Jumper on Demand jumpers for oil and gas giant ExxonMobil.

Iuri Rossi, PRIO’s Subsea Manager, said: “PRIO understands Strohm as a strategic partner for field redevelopment for many reasons but we would highlight the flexibility with the jumper-on-demand possibility, the short delivery lead time and the capacity to adapt to the fast changes in line with the way PRIO work.”

The Frade subsea development is located in the deepwater Northern Campos Basin, with wells tied back to a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

After the first well was drilled, PRIO revealed in July 2022 that it had started production at the ODP4 well in the Frade field, as part of the field’s revitalization campaign.

At the beginning of August, PRIO informed about the start of production of the second well in the Frade revitalization plan, which had average initial production of approximately 3,500 barrels of oil per day over the first week.